The Boston Bruins have been almost unstoppable lately.

Boston has won its last four games, and 10 of its last 11 as it prepares to take on the Calgary Flames on Friday night. The Bruins are coming off of a thrilling overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

The Flames haven’t been as lucky lately entering Friday’s contest after sporting a 5-5 record over their last 10 games. Over that span they’ve scored a solid four goals per game, but have given up an abysmal 3.8.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

