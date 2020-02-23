Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Canucks are putting all of their chips on the table.

With the NHL trade deadline quickly approaching Monday afternoon, the Canucks didn’t sit around and wait as they already have made a move to acquire highly sought after forward Tyler Toffoli.

The Boston Bruins enter Saturday night’s clash with Vancouver and the brand new Canuck as winners of their last five games, and 10 of their last 11 overall.

For more on the matchup and what Toffoli brings to the table, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports Images