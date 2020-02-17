Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are winners of three straight and are atop the NHL standings.

Boston defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon thanks to goals from Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and Patrice Bergeron.

The B’s have won nine of their last 10, with their only loss coming against the Detroit Red Wings last week. They were able to get their revenge Saturday, winning 4-1. They’ll now head north of the boarder for their next three games against the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks.

Of course, kicking off their road trip with a win — especially on the second leg of a back-to-back — should provide some momentum for Boston going into its next three games.

“We’re playing good hockey,” Brad Marchand said after the game, per NESN. “We’re playing really good hockey right now. It just seems like everybody’s kind of found the chemistry on their lines and knows where to fit in. And we have a healthy team. That’s the biggest thing when your group’s healthy you’re able to practice a lot together and build that chemistry, work on things and get comfortable with the system and the changes that we make.”

Brad Marchand reacts to the Bruins' win over the Rangers. https://t.co/eDcdLamH2W pic.twitter.com/fCuuSPJCDa — NESN (@NESN) February 16, 2020

Coyle added to Marchand’s sentiments: “Everyone doing their job, in the right spots, good support. Just those little details that pay off for us,” he said via the Bruins.

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Bruins-Rangers game:

— McAvoy scored his second goal in as many games Sunday. But goal No. 3 didn’t come without some puck luck. The blueliner threw the puck on net and it deflected into the air before finding twine. It originally was credited to Chris Wagner, but was changed ahead of the second period.

“They, don’t ask how, right?,” McAvoy said after the game, per NHL.com’s David Satriano.

This also marked his first goal at Madison Square Garden.

— Jaroslav Halak stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced. He’s now 15-6-6 on the season.

— Marchand and Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren more than once throughout the course of the game. And threw some shade and Lindgren after the game.

“He’s not going to be a player there that’s going to have a very long career,” he said, per NESN. “I’m not overly concerned with him.”

— Marchand also had the assist on Bergeron’s empty-net goal in the third period, extending his point streak to three games.

After Saturday’s game, the top-line winger admitted a few seasons ago he had a shoot-first mentality.

“Before (David Pastrnak) got on the line, that’s kind of what I looked to do,” Marchand said after the win over the Red Wings. “Whenever I got inside the blue line I was kind of the shooter. … With Pasta on the line and Bergy and kind of some of the tendencies we’ve created are in our game, they’re the shooters, I’m the passer and I’m fine with that. It’s obviously worked. …”

— Boston looks to make it four straight wins Wednesday night when it travels to Edmonton to take on the Oilers. Puck drop from Rogers Place is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images