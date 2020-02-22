When Ondrej Kase reports to the Boston Bruins, he’s going to be in a much better situation than when Friday began.

The Bruins on Friday landed the speedy winger from one of the league’s worst teams, the Anaheim Ducks. In exchange, Boston sent David Backes, defense prospect Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round pick the Ducks’ way.

Kase now joins a team in the Bruins that sit atop the league standings and have a legitimate shot of reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. Plus, he’s likely going to get a chance to prove himself on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

Not a bad situation, and he’s well aware of it.

“I’m very excited to be part of the Boston Bruins,” Kase said Saturday evening on a conference call with Boston media. “I’ve talked a little bit with (David Pastrnak) on this, so I can’t wait to meet the guys.

“I am very, very excited to be part of the Boston Bruins and I can’t wait for the playoffs. I hope we win the Stanley Cup; that’s why I’m going to Boston.”

Should Kase slot in on the second line, half of the Bruins’ top six will be made up of Czech nationals in Pastrnak, Krejci and Kase. For years now, Krejci has been looking for a stable right winger to join him, and Kase, who acknowledged his job is to come in and score goals, is looking forward to the opportunity to play alongside the veteran pivot.

“I think he is an unbelievable player, and I think anyone would want to play with him,” Kase said. “He can the pass the puck very well, great passer. Unbelievable at passing. It’ll be very good to play with him.”

Kase will report to the Bruins on Monday, but he’s been dealing with flu-like symptoms and hasn’t played since getting hit in the head on Feb. 7. Because of that, it’s unclear if there’s even a possibility he’ll play Tuesday against the Calgary Flames.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images