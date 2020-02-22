Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a wild one at the Saddledome on Friday.

The Boston Bruins won their fifth straight game as they took down the Calgary Flames, 4-3. Calgary actually jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead just under three minutes into the contest. But the B’s battled back and eventually knot the score as the two teams entered the first intermission in a 3-3 draw.

Brad Marchand scored the eventual game-winner in the second period and Jaroslav Halak held it down between the pipes after a shaky start to give Boston its 11th win in its last 12 games.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley spoke with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to analyze the energizing win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports Images