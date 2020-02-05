Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have come out firing since the NHL All-Star break.

Boston has potted 12 goals in the three games since coming back, including four in the team’s exciting win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Charlie Coyle got the B’s on the board in the first period, and it would be all Bruins from there. Brad Marchand notched his 23rd goal of the season in the second period, then David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman each lit the lamp in the third to ice the game.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley spoke with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to discuss the squad’s win. To hear what Cassidy had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images