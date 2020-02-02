Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ offense was firing on all cylinders Saturday night.

Torey Krug got the B’s on the board first with his sixth goal of the season in the first period, and that would be enough as Boston took down the Minnesota Wild, 6-1.

The Bruins offense would take off in the second period with Krug adding his second of the night, to go along with strikes from Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley spoke with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to discuss the exciting win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images