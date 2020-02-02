The Boston Bruins couldn’t have asked for a better start.
Boston entered Saturday night’s clash with the Minnesota Wild riding a two-game winning streak, including an exciting comeback win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
The Bruins took a 1-0 lead into the dressing room at the end of the first period on the back of Torey Krug and a solid defensive effort. Krug potted the lone goal of the period and the Bruins’ defensive pressure stymied any chance the Wild had, while also establishing a forecheck in the other end.
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images