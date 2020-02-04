Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks will clash Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Boston will have a chance to take a look at the Canucks’ stellar rookie defensemen Quinn Hughes, who has taken the league by storm this season.

Entering Tuesday night’s matchup, Hughes currently sits atop the NHL rookie defensemen scoring list with a solid 39 points. Colorado Avalanche and former UMass Minutemen Cale Makar sits in second place with 37.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images