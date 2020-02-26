It wasn’t the Boston Bruins’ night Tuesday.

The Calgary Flames jumped out to an early lead, and seemed to have the momentum all night. Boston fell flat for the second straight game as they lost to the Flames, 5-2 at TD Garden.

Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner both were able to find the back of the net, but Tuukka Rask didn’t seem to have it in net. The Bruins netminder stopped 26 of 30 shots on the night.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley to break down the disappointing loss. To hear what he had to say, check out “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

