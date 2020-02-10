Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins fans have a unique opportunity Monday night to help a great cause and, potentially, win a lot of money.

The Bruins will hold a 50/50 raffle at TD Garden during the men’s Beanpot final between Northeastern and Boston University. Half of the proceeds will benefit the Travis Roy Foundation, while the other half will go to a lucky winner.

Roy, who is paralyzed from the neck down, cracked a vertebrae in 1995 just 11 seconds into his first hockey game at Boston University. He since has dedicated his life to raising funds in an effort to treat and cure major spinal injuries.

(You can click here to learn more about the Travis Roy Foundation.)

Fans wishing to participate can purchase raffle tickets either online or inside TD Garden via kiosks and roaming sellers. Tickets will be sold until the start of the third period and only can be purchased by people 18 years of age or older.

You can click here to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets online.

