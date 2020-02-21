Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the Boston Bruins’ trade for winger Ondrej Kase, the team’s leading scorer gets another fellow Czech inserted into the locker room.

One he’s well acquainted with at that, thanks to time on their home country’s national team.

“Yeah, I know him, grew up playing on the national teams together,” Pastrnak said in a video posted by the Bruins from media availability Friday.

“He’s a great kid, excited for him to join us and I think he’s a great player so it’s definitely going to be fun to have another Czech.”

The duo hasn’t represented the Czech Republic together since the 2015 World Juniors, but started sharing the ice playing U-17’s around 2012.

Pastrnak provided some insight based on his experience playing with the 24-year-old.

“Obviously some scoring, and you know his offensive play is really smart, he works hard and battles hard so you know, so it’s something that you always need and hopefully he’s going to be here and get here soon,” the right winger said, also mentioning it feels good to know that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney wants to put Boston in the best place to win this year.

“Obviously we’re in a good spot but we want to go a long way, all the way, so we need to get in playoffs so obviously it shows a lot that the GM is believing in us and have the trust so hopefully we can keep this thing going and play the same way with Ondrej.”

The Bruins traded David Backes, defense prospect Axel Andersson and a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to acquire Kase from the Anaheim Ducks. Sweeney said Backes helped facilitate the deal.

The newest Bruin is signed through next season at a $2.6 million AAV. Kase scored 11 goals and nine assists playing 30 games last season. He’s slashing 7-16-23 in 49 games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports