The Bruins on Sunday will look to win their seventh straight game.

Fresh off Saturday’s home win over the Coyotes, Boston will visit the Detroit Red Wings for the second half of a back-to-back. Jaroslav Halak is expected to start in net following Tuukka Rask’s strong performance against Arizona.

The game pits the Bruins, owners of the NHL’s best record, against the Red Wings, who have the worst record in the league.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Red Wings:

When: Sunday, Feb. 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images