Jayson Tatum’s remarkable ascension continued Tuesday night in Portland, and Carmelo Anthony couldn’t help but be impressed by the 21-year-old star.

Tatum dropped 36 points — two days after pouring in 41 against the Los Angeles Lakers — in the Boston Celtics’ 118-106 win over the Blazers. And after the game, Anthony heaped praise on the Celtics’ third-year forward.

“I love him. He’s a guy that is establishing himself as we’re all witnessing, we’re all watching,” Anthony said, via The Athletic’s Jay King “I love his game, I love watching him play.”

Tatum now is averaging 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 53 games this season. The Duke product is averaging 28.5 points over his last 14 games.

The Celtics return to the court Wednesday night when they visit the Utah Jazz.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images