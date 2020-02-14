BOSTON — Another third of the Big Three is about to have his numbers placed in the TD Garden rafters.

In a somewhat out of nowhere announcement, the Celtics said Thursday that they’ll be retiring Kevin Garnett’s number next season.

During the first timeout of the Celtics’ meeting with the Doc Rivers-led Los Angeles Clippers, the Celtics played a tribute to Garnett. At the end of the video, it was announced the Celtics would be retiring Garnett’s No. 5 right next to Paul Pierce’s No. 34.

“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,” Garnett said in a team release shared right after the tribute. “I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!”

“From the moment he arrived in the summer of 2007, Kevin changed everything for us,” Celtic co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said. “His complete commitment to winning was a decisive factor in our 2008 championship. He will always be one of my very favorite Celtics.”

“KG arrived in Boston as a quintessential Celtic who embraced the ‘team first’ ethic and brought a competitive fire,” Steve Pagliuca, the other Celtics co-owner said. “We will be forever grateful for his extraordinary contribution to bringing the 17th championship banner to Boston, and we will always remember him as a leader on and off the court. He was the true embodiment of Celtics pride.”

“Kevin gave everything he had to the Celtics in every practice, in every game, and his unique blend of energy, intelligence, and talent brought out the best in his teammates and coaches,” said Danny Ainge, Celtics President of Basketball Operations.

Garnett likely will be announced as a Hall of Fame finalist during the upcoming All-Star Weekend, so the timing really couldn’t be better.

KG will become the 24th member of the Celtics to receive the honor.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images