The Boston Celtics take on their historic opponent Sunday, but will have to do so without one of their star players.
Kemba Walker, who has not played since the All-Star break ended, officially was ruled out by the team for Boston’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The guard is dealing with a sore left knee.
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. LA Lakers:
Kemba Walker (sore left knee) – OUT
Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 23, 2020
Walker played 29 minutes in this year’s All-Star Game, but is adamant it’s not linked to his injury. He dropped 20 points in the Celtics’ first meeting with the Lakers on Jan. 20 in Boston’s 139-107 win.
Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports