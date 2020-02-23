Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics take on their historic opponent Sunday, but will have to do so without one of their star players.

Kemba Walker, who has not played since the All-Star break ended, officially was ruled out by the team for Boston’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The guard is dealing with a sore left knee.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. LA Lakers: Kemba Walker (sore left knee) – OUT

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 23, 2020

Walker played 29 minutes in this year’s All-Star Game, but is adamant it’s not linked to his injury. He dropped 20 points in the Celtics’ first meeting with the Lakers on Jan. 20 in Boston’s 139-107 win.

Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports