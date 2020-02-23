The Boston Celtics take on their historic opponent Sunday, but will have to do so without one of their star players.

Kemba Walker, who has not played since the All-Star break ended, officially was ruled out by the team for Boston’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The guard is dealing with a sore left knee.

Walker played 29 minutes in this year’s All-Star Game, but is adamant it’s not linked to his injury. He dropped 20 points in the Celtics’ first meeting with the Lakers on Jan. 20 in Boston’s 139-107 win.

Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports