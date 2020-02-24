Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday marked the four-week anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, Calif., and players throughout the NBA still are finding ways to honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

The Celtics and Lakers squared off at Staples Center for the first time since Bryant’s death Sunday afternoon, and Boston found a unique way to honor Bryant’s memory. Each player wore purple wristbands featuring Nos. 8 and 24, the two numbers Bryant wore during his 20-year career in Los Angeles.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who idolized and modeled his game after Bryant, said his 41-point performance was for him.

“Yeah, you know we had the Kobe wrist bands on and its the first time playing in Staples (Center) since the tragedy, so we definitely felt it,” Tatum said, via NBC Sports Boston.

So, where did the idea for the tribute come from?

“Myself and one of the equipment guys, J.J.,” Tatum said. “He brought it to me and I was definitely on board with that.”

Tatum's shares that the Celtics/Lakers game was definitely for Kobe pic.twitter.com/VksYfnWhor — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 24, 2020

It doesn’t have to big to be meaningful.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images