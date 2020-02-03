Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics just can’t get everyone on the floor at the same time.

Enes Kanter will return from a five-game absence Monday night when Boston visits the Atlanta Hawks, according to the team. The Celtics center has been nursing a sore right hip.

However, the Celtics will be without both Marcus Smart, who is dealing with a thigh ailment, and Kemba Walker, who missed Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a left knee injury.

Here’s the latest update from the Celtics:

#NEBHInjuryReport Update vs. Atlanta: Enes Kanter (right hip contusion) – AVAILABLE

Marcus Smart (right thigh contusion) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 3, 2020

Boston recalled backup guard Carsen Edwards from the Maine Red Claws on Sunday. Brad Wanamaker likely will see an increased role in Atlanta with Walker and Smart sidelined.

The Celtics and Hawks tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images