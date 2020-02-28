Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have some good news and some bad news about a pair of banged-up players.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens revealed Friday doctors have cleared Robert Williams to return to action, but Kemba Walker probably won’t re-enter the heat of battle until next week.

#NEBHInjuryReport Rob Williams has been cleared to play. Brad Stevens says his minutes will be “very limited” the first couple of games. Kemba Walker (knee) is unlikely to play tomorrow vs. Houston. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 28, 2020

The Celtics will host the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at TD Garden, most likely without Walker’s services but potentially with Williams’.

Williams hasn’t played since Dec. 6 due to a left hip bone edema. The Celtics’ first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has been working hard this week ahead of his anticipated return after 35 games on the sidelines. He has averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 19 games to date this season.

Walker has missed the Celtics’ last four games, and seven of Boston’s last 11 contests, due to a lingering knee injury. He and the Celtics have downplayed the severity of the injury but insist they’re approaching his recovery cautiously so he’ll be as fresh as possible for the stretch run and playoffs. He’s averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 46 games, but the Celtics have coped without him.

Boston is targeting next week for Walker to return to the fold, with games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday on the schedule.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images