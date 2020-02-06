Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics injury report continues to grow ahead of Friday’s game at TD Garden, with seven players on Thursday’s list.

Jaylen Brown is “questionable” to take on the Atlanta Hawks after spraining his right ankle in the final moments of Wednesday night’s tilt against the Orlando Magic. He was seen icing it in a bucket and treating it gingerly after the game, but head coach Brad Stevens didn’t appear too concerned about the injury.

Daniel Theis, meanwhile, will miss his second game in a row after spraining his right ankle Monday against the Hawks. Brad Wanamaker, however, is “probable” for Friday’s game with a left ankle sprain.

Hayward reappeared on the injury report thanks to some soreness in his left foot. He is listed as “questionable.”

Kemba Walker also is “questionable” after missing the last three games with left knee soreness. Robert Williams remains “out” with a left hip bone edema.

There is a plus side to the lengthy report, believe it or not. Marcus Smart has been upgraded to “probable” after missing the last two games with a right quad contusion.

Though the report may appear daunting, the Celtics have been doing just fine without some of their star players. Though some of those helping carry the load, like Hayward and Brown, could miss Friday’s game, Boston has proved it can make do without. The Celtics have won the last five games in a row and eight of their last ten contests — and impressive feat for a team struggling to overcome injuries.

Tip-off for Celtics-Hawks is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images