Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics go into Sunday’s game against the Thunder winners of six straight, but Boston may be without a few players when it travels to Oklahoma City.

Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis appeared on the Celtics’ injury report as questionable Saturday night. Both players sustained right ankle sprains and will see how they feel Sunday. Brown suffered his injury in Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, but head coach Brad Stevens didn’t see the sprain as “too bad.”

Theis, on the other hand, may not return until after the All-Star break after sustaining his sprained ankle against the Hawks on Monday.

Check out the full injury report below:

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Oklahoma City: Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) – PROBABLE

Daniel Theis (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) – PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2020

Tip-off from Chesapeake Energy Arena is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images