The Boston Celtics continue to battle the injury bug heading into Monday’s game.
The team on Sunday confirmed Kemba Walker is “out” against the Atlanta Hawks thanks to soreness in his left knee. This will be the second game in a row Walker has missed due to the nagging injury.
Marcus Smart also appeared on the injury report with a right thigh contusion. He is “questionable” for Monday’s game.
Also “questionable” is Enes Kanter, who’s missed the last five games with a right hip contusion.
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Atlanta:
Enes Kanter (right hip contusion) – QUESTIONABLE
Marcus Smart (right thigh contusion) – QUESTIONABLE
Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) – OUT
Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 2, 2020
Tip-off from Phillips Arena is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images