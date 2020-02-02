Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics continue to battle the injury bug heading into Monday’s game.

The team on Sunday confirmed Kemba Walker is “out” against the Atlanta Hawks thanks to soreness in his left knee. This will be the second game in a row Walker has missed due to the nagging injury.

Marcus Smart also appeared on the injury report with a right thigh contusion. He is “questionable” for Monday’s game.

Also “questionable” is Enes Kanter, who’s missed the last five games with a right hip contusion.

Tip-off from Phillips Arena is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images