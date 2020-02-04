Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are a bit banged up heading into Wednesday’s contest, as evidenced by Tuesday’s lengthy injury report.

Allow us to break it down for you.

Daniel Theis has been ruled “out” against the Orlando Magic due to a right ankle sprain. Theis fell awkwardly on his ankle late in the third quarter of Boston’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and had to be helped to the locker room for treatment, though he was made available for the fourth quarter.

Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker, on the other hand, are “questionable” for Wednesday’s game. Smart missed Monday’s game with a right quad contusion. Walker has missed the last three games thanks to some soreness in his left knee.

Enes Kanter and Gordon Hayward are listed as “probable” as they continue to work through some nagging injuries. Kanter is dealing with some lingering effects from his right hip contusion, while Hayward copes with a contusion on his calf.

Robert Williams, of course, remains out with a left hip bone edema.

#NEBHInjuryReport tomorrow vs Orlando: Kanter (right hip contusion) – PROBABLE

Hayward (right calf contusion) – PROBABLE

Smart (right quad contusion) – QUESTIONABLE

Theis (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Walker (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE

R Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 4, 2020

Got all that? Good.

We’ll see who’s good to go (and who’s not) come Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images