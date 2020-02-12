Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is just one game away — and he intends to play in it.

Brown tried to pushed through a pair of ankle sprains before suffering a left calf contusion in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets. Brown, however, is probable to play in the team’s final game before the NBA All-Star break on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to the team.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs LA Clippers: Jaylen Brown (left calf contusion) – PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 12, 2020

Robert Williams, who is eagerly awaiting his return, is the lone Celtics’ player who has been ruled out for the contest.

Brown has played in 44 of the team’s 53 games this season. He’s recorded 20.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

The Celtics will host the Clippers at 8 p.m. ET at the TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images