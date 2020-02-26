Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics currently are No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, but Boston still has room for improvement as they gear up for the postseason.

Jayson Tatum acknowledged one specific area that fits that criteria.

“Just not getting complacent,” the Celtics forward said before Tuesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center, per the team. “Obviously, we’re not perfect. We can better in every area of the game, but just continue to play with a sense of urgency every night, from the beginning, not waiting ’til the third or fourth quarter.”

Jayson Tatum reflects on a close fought game with the Lakers on Sunday and what the team can take from that going forward. pic.twitter.com/6XavQgtfby — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 26, 2020

The Celtics had troubles with slow starts earlier in the season, but recently seemed to make a concentrated effort to avoid such issues. Boston has won nine of their last 11 games, including Sunday’s two-point loss in L.A.

Tatum and the C’s take on the Trail Blazers at Moda Center at 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images