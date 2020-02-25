Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker has held a front-row seat for each recent episode of the Jayson Tatum show.

Admittedly, it’s been more like a season-long series to this point.

So, while Walker has been one of Tatum’s biggest fans throughout his first year in Boston, he said it’s been “super exciting” to be able to watch the progress shown by the 21-year-old in recent weeks.

“He’s been playing his (expletive) off,” Walker said, per The Athletic’s Jay King.

“I’m proud of him and it’s only gonna get better,” Walker said. “We’re going to see a lot of performances like that from him night in and night out.”

Most recently, Tatum matched his career-high of 41 points in a thrilling, two-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. But prior to that, and before the two shared the stage at the NBA All-Star Game, Tatum impressed.

The Celtics forward has scored 20 or more points in 14 of his last 16 games, including a pair of 41-point performances.

Tatum will look to continue that streak in Portland on Tuesday as the Celtics face the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET. Walker, however, has been ruled out and will watch from the bench for a third straight game.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images