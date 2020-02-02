Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — They may be on rival teams, but there clearly is no love lost between Al Horford and Marcus Smart.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers squared off at TD Garden on Saturday night, with the C’s coming away with a convincing 116-95 win.

Jayson Tatum posterized Horford in the first quarter and revealed he didn’t trade any friendly jabs with Boston’s former big man. Smart on the other hand, wasn’t afraid to give Horford “a taste of his own medicine.”

Horford scored on Smart before the feisty guard made a ridiculous floater in the fourth quarter with the Celtics up 13. That’s when Smart had his fun.

“Earlier in the half, he scored on me,” Smart said after the game. “I didn’t see it or know, but everyone was telling me he gave me the little baby pose. I asked him when he was on the bench, ‘Did you call me little?’ He started laughing and I told him ‘I’m going to remember that.'”

And he most certainly did.

“When I scored the last shot, I made sure that he’d seen it and I gave him a little taste of his own medicine,” Smart said.

You can watch the sequence here, courtesy of NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

Well, it’s clear Smart, and the rest of the Celtics, got the last laugh as they extended their win streak to three games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images