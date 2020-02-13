Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will have the opportunity to attend the memorial for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center on Feb. 24.

The Celtics pushed back their departing flight from Los Angeles so players and staff will be able to attend the memorial, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. The memorial for Bryant is set for 10 a.m. the morning after the Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“I knew we’d have a number of guys that might want to go to the memorial,” Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens said, per Himmelsbach. “It’ll be completely up to them, but we wanted to give us that flexibility and that option.”

The Celtics were originally scheduled to leave the LA area around noon and fly to Portland, Ore. as they’re scheduled to take on the Portland Trailblazers on Feb. 25.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash last month. He was 41-years-old.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images