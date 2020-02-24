Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have been missing a key piece of their squad for more than two months now.

That piece is Robert Williams, and he’s itching to get back into game action.

Williams, fondly known to Celtics fans as “Time Lord,” has been out since Dec. 9 due to a bone edema in his hip. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge set a target date of March 1 for Williams’ return, meaning he could return within the next several days.

Williams recently said he’s “anxious” to rejoin the squad, and Ainge said he’s able to do “more and more (physically) each day.” And his return appears to be nearing quickly — at least, that’s what Williams’ latest tweet seems to suggest.

Check it out:

Ain’t too long 🤬 — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) February 23, 2020

It appears it won’t be long now. (Hopefully.)

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images