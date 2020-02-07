Boston Celtics President of basketball operations Danny Ainge chose to stay quiet at the 2019-20 NBA Trade Deadline.
The C’s currently sit in third place in the eastern conference reaction seems split on if the Celtics should have made a move or not at the deadline. NESN’s Jahmai Webster welcomes in 2008 NBA champion Leon Powe to discuss Ainge’s approach during “The Story Behind The Story” on “NESN Sports Update,” presented by Sullivan Tire.
Watch the video above for Powe’s full reaction.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports