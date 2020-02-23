Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will renew their storied rivalry Sunday afternoon.

The two storied NBA franchises will do battle at Staples Center in their second and final meeting of the regular season. Boston earned a convincing 139-107 victory over its bitter rival in January.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since the death of Kobe Bryant.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Lakers-Celtics game:

When: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images