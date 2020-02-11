Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom knows it’s been a busy offseason for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox traded Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. One day later, the Sox officially announced Ron Roenicke as interim manager. During a press conference with reporters from Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. on Monday, Bloom discussed how he’s been impressed with the resiliency the players have shown through the process.

“Obviously, there are a lot of different things happening at once right now. And we know that. It’s certainly, the mix of all those circumstances is certainly not ideal,” Bloom said, as seen on NESNplus.

“But I will say one thing, and I know this feeling is shared by all of my colleagues, and it stood out to me coming here and getting to know our players,” he continued. “Talking to them as we did, and as a number of us did, after a number of these different things that have happened including everything that happened with Alex (Cora), that how well they took it considering everything.

“These guys are pros. And they’re resilient. And I think they’re, spring training is a time to get ready for the season, and they’re certainly going to take that very seriously.”

Pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images