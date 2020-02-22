Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins played an exciting one against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary jumped out to a quick lead off a goal from Mikael Backlund 20 seconds into the game. He struck again just over two minutes later to broaden the lead. The Flames scored once more in the first, but the B’s scored three themselves to even it at 3-3 heading into the first intermission.

Charlie Coyle potted the game-tying goal 12:20 into the first off assists from Karson Kuhlman and Anders Bjork. The 27-year-old has been on a tear lately, finding the back of the net in three of his last four contests.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images