Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Charlie Coyle had himself a Saturday.

The Boston Bruins took down the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 at TD Garden, and Coyle was a huge reason why. Coyle potted two goals in the win, including an empty-netter to ice the game.

A timely line change in the first period helped free up the 27-year-old and put him in position to score his first goal of the day.

For more on the goal, check out this “Change on the Fly,” presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images