Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Charlie McAvoy notched his second goal of the season Saturday.

After the Detroit Red Wings took an early 1-0 lead in the first, it was time for the Boston Bruins to play catch up. McAvoy picked up the loose puck to knot up the score at 1-1 by blowing it past goalie Jonathan Bernier at 8:01 in the second period.

The Bruins defensemen was held without a goal through the team’s first 51 games, but since has scored twice over the last five games.

For more on McAvoy’s game-tying score, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson--/USA TODAY Sports Images