Charlie McAvoy notched his second goal of the season Saturday.
After the Detroit Red Wings took an early 1-0 lead in the first, it was time for the Boston Bruins to play catch up. McAvoy picked up the loose puck to knot up the score at 1-1 by blowing it past goalie Jonathan Bernier at 8:01 in the second period.
The Bruins defensemen was held without a goal through the team’s first 51 games, but since has scored twice over the last five games.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson--/USA TODAY Sports Images