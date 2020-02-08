Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There was a weight lifted off of Charlie McAvoy’s shoulders Wednesday.

It took 52 games, but the Boston Bruins defensemen potted his first goal of the season and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks duked it out for 60 minutes but with the score tied at one, were forced to venture into overtime where McAvoy ended the contest in Boston’s favor.

McAvoy has notched seven goals in each of his first two seasons, and will look to build off of the momentum as the Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

For more on the 22-year-old’s strike, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakway Live,” presented by Subway.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images