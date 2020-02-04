Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie McAvoy made his presence felt as the Boston Bruins took down the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

The Bruins defensemen recorded 25:08 minutes on the ice, while contributing three blocked shots and two hits in Boston’s exciting 2-1 win at Bell MTS Place.

McAvoy’s biggest moment of the night most certainly was his massive hit on the Jets’ Mark Scheifele. The hit injected much-needed energy into the B’s and they eventually would pot the game-winner in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy even hinted at the hit being the turning point in the clash.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images