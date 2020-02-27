Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like just about everyone in New England, Chase Winovich isn’t ready to say goodbye to Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots defensive end on Wednesday urged the quarterback not to leave the team in free agency with a Shakespearean Instagram post. The photo Winovich shared shows him and Brady walking off the field at Gillette Stadium and includes a caption in which the former refers to the latter as his “dad.”

“To stay or to stay… 🤔” Winovich wrote. “#pleaseDad #NotAllowedtoLeave #goat #shakespeare”

Winovich’s post drew a chuckle from Patriots punter Jake Bailey.

“Lol” Bailey commented, per Boston.com’s Jenna Ciccotelli.

Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams simply affirmed Winovich’s opinion.

“Facts.” Williams commented, per Ciccotelli.

Brady is set to enter free agency March 18, and rumors about his future are reaching a fever pitch. ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up” he “would be stunned” if Brady re-signed with the Patriots. Meanwhile, a source told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian the chances of Brady returning to New England are “not looking good.”

Brady and the Patriots have been tight-lipped over his future. However, the most fanatical rumor mongers will look at the timing of Winovich’s post, Darlington’s gut feeling and Guregian’s report and conclude something might have happened behind the scenes in recent days.

Exactly what is anyone’s guess.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images