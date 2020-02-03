Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady may not be in the Super Bowl this year, but he still was in attendance.

Prior to kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium, a number of coaches and players were honored to celebrate the NFL’s 100th season.

Brady then posed with former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss and Adam Vinatieri. Of course, Bill Belichick was in the middle of the greats.

Check it out.

Just a couple of GOATs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images