The folks at Roush Fenway Racing headquarters welcomed Ryan Newman back with open arms Wednesday morning.

Newman, a little over a week removed from his horrifying Daytona 500 crash, stopped by the RFR shop in Concord, N.C., and was greeted with a standing ovation. Roush Fenway shared photos on its Twitter page of the cool moment.

Take a look:

So we had a special visitor today. Great to see @RyanJNewman back at the shop and receiving a standing ovation by all! #RFRDriven 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/e4J6OShWJK — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 26, 2020

It’s been a solid week for Newman, who also enjoyed a much-needed “therapy” session Monday.

The 42-year-old, who suffered a head injury in his wreck at Daytona, intends to return to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing at some point this season. Ross Chastain will fill Newman’s seat in the No. 6 Ford Mustang until further notice.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images