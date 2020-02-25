Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have you ever wanted to own an asparagus rug that came from David Ortiz’s Massachusetts home?

Well, you’re in luck.

The Boston Red Sox legend is having an estate sale Saturday, Feb. 29 beginning at 8 a.m. ET and ending at 4 p.m. Items include an Ortiz welcome mat, signed Ortiz memorabilia, shoes, furniture, workout equipment and other household items.

Here are a few pictures of the items available courtesy of Estate Sales:

That’s just a small portion of what’s available.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images