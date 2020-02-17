Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea and Manchester United both need a win to kick-start their respective drives for success.

The teams will face off Monday at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League Round 26 game between struggling giants of English soccer. Chelsea enters the contest in fourth place with 41 points after 25 games, while Manchester United sits in ninth place with 35 points. Both are keen to finish in the top four (or five?) spots and claim a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

This year has been unkind to Chelsea and Manchester United, with the Blues having won only one of their last five games and Manchester United winning one and losing three of their last five outings in England’s top division.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea versus Manchester United:

When: Monday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

