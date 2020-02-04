Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chief won their first Super Bowl in 50 years Sunday night, and one defensive tackle found a heartwarming way to celebrate the occasion.

Derrick Nnadi is paying the adoption fees for every adoptable dog under the care of the Kansas City Pet Project on Feb. 2 in honor of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The organization announced the initiative Sunday night in a post on Instagram.

As of early Monday afternoon, 20 of the 91 dogs in the organization’s care had been adopted through the program, according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher. Adoption fees typically cost around $150 in Kansas City.

“We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with @dnnadi and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending,” the organization said on Instagram.

Incredible.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images