It’s time to party, Kansas City.

The Chiefs became the new kings of the NFL on Sunday night with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The victory at Hard Rock Stadium marked Kansas City’s second Super Bowl title in franchise history and its first in 50 years.

Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and Co. will celebrate their championship triumph Wednesday afternoon with a victory rally in downtown Kansas City. Here’s how you can watch the parade online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images