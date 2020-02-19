Chris Bosh will not be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 after failing to be named a finalist for this year’s induction Friday.

But Bosh appears to be taking the high road.

Bosh has received an outpouring of support on social media from fans and athletes alike since Friday’s announcement. But the 35-year-old remained silent about the snub — until Tuesday.

Bosh took to Instagram with his first thoughts since learning he would not be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year with a post titled, “How to Deal With Dissapointment.”

“I’m disappointed I won’t be in the HOF this year, especially with this amazing class of players I have looked up to throughout my career. BUT sometimes things don’t work out the way you want, and you HAVE to move on,” his post said in part. “You can’t sit around feeling sorry for yourself or blaming other people. Work towards your next goal or your next challenge. We’ve all been disappointed in the past, I know I have, especially when my career was cut short. But you can’t stop living your life. So I’m moving forward, will you? Life doesn’t stop‼️Let’s get it🙌🏿”

Hey, there’s always next year.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images