Another day, another health issue for Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale.

The lefty reportedly has been dealing with the flu, interim manager Ron Roenicke says the illness has escalated to pneumonia, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Chris Sale, who had the flu, now has a mild case of pneumonia – but ‘feels really good,’ per Roenicke. He actually threw yesterday and is scheduled to throw again today. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 12, 2020

Fortunately for Sale, doctors apparently caught his mild case of pneumonia early. Per Roenicke, Sale threw Tuesday, is scheduled to throw again Wednesday, and is expected to be back with the team by Friday for further evaluation.

According to the new manager, Sale “feels really good.”

Pneumonia is a common effect of the flu, which occurs when your body produces excess mucus in order to trap the germs attacking one’s body. Because airways swell up and become constricted, it can be hard to cough up that phlegm forcing it to settle in someone’s lungs and cause pneumonia.

It’s preventable with proper fluid intake and respiratory treatment, but if not taken care of in a timely manner, it can cause infection.

Hopefully Sale can remain healthy this year, the first season of the new contract he signed last March. His five-year, $145 million extension runs between 2020 and 2024.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images