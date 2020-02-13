Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will square off with a tough customer before they head into the NBA All-Star break.

Boston on Thursday will host the Los Angeles Clippers for the teams’ final meeting of the regular season. The Clippers outlasted the Celtics for an overtime victory when the sides first met at Staples Center back in November.

Both teams will enter the contest looking to rebound from tough losses. Boston on Tuesday had its win streak halted at seven by the Houston Rockets, while L.A. fell to the Philadelphia 76ers the same day.

Here’s how to watch Clippers vs. Celtics online:

When: Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

