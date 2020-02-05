Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, pitchers probably won’t be having much fun against the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

The Dodgers, who already were primed to be one of the most potent offensive clubs in the league in the 2020 campaign, grew even stronger Tuesday night via a reported blockbuster trade. Los Angeles acquired 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts, as well as David Price, in a three-team deal involving the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

Betts likely will lead off the Dodgers’ murderer’s row of a batting order that also includes Max Muncy, Justin Turner and, of course, reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger. As you can imagine, Bellinger seems pretty excited about LA’s new table-setter.

Bellinger’s reaction paled in comparison to Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, who couldn’t help but laugh as LA added on to its embarrassment of riches.

J.D. Martinez, meanwhile, is understandably bummed to see his now-former teammate head out to the West Coast.

