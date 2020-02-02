Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Garoppolo watched from the sidelines as Tom Brady helped lead the Patriots to a pair of Super Bowl victories.

Now, Garoppolo is one win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time as a starter.

It didn’t take the 49ers very long to reach Super Sunday after trading for Garoppolo, who joined San Francisco midway through the 2017 season. Jimmy G hasn’t been a worldbeater over the course of the 2019 campaign, his first full season as a starting quarterback, but his overall performance leading up to Sunday night’s game is nothing to scoff at and a strong showing in a winning effort over the Kansas City Chiefs surely would help silence most of Garoppolo’s remaining doubters.

But what would Brady think if Garoppolo and the Niners were to come out on top at Hard Rock Stadium? Colin Cowherd took a swing at getting into the minds of both quarterbacks by acting out a hypothetical conversation between the former teammates.

Yikes.

Cowherd engaged in similar role-playing by acting out an exchange between Brady and Bill Belichick, and as you can imagine, the results are equally frightening.

