The Mookie Betts trade already is paying off for the Boston Red Sox!

Obviously, we’re kidding. But Connor Wong, one of the prospects acquired in the blockbuster that sent Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, made waves at Red Sox spring training Tuesday by launching a grand slam in the fifth inning of Boston’s 12-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles in Grapefruit League action at JetBlue Park.

“What a nice swing,” Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke told reporters in Fort Myers, Fla., per MassLive.com. “Good offensive player. He’s got a lot of power. In batting practice, I stand out there and balls really jump off his bat. So if he can continue to progress as a catcher — He’s real calm back there. He’s got real good hands. He’s got a strong arm. And I think it’s a matter of just keeping him back there. Hopefully everything just kind of cleans up. And this guy can be a really nice player.”

Wong’s grand slam highlighted an eight-run frame for the Red Sox, who totaled 13 hits in the lopsided victory. Obviously, it’s still early in camp and Wong has a ways to go in his development, but it’s encouraging to see the young catcher make such a strong first impression with his new organization.

The Red Sox acquired Wong, a third-round pick in 2017, along with outfielder Alex Verdugo and infield prospect Jeter Downs. Wong is the Red Sox’s No. 12 prospect, according to SoxProspects.com, and could carve out a major league role in the not-too-distant future given his athleticism, offensive upside and defensive versatility.

